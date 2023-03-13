Spotty mountain snow showers with cold temperatures to start the week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Temperatures are staying pretty cold over the next few days. A few spotty mountain rain/snow showers are likely as well the next couple of days.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Temperatures are starting out in the upper 30s to lower 40s this morning. Areas along the Plateau and up towards the mountains are closer to the mid-30s this morning. We have the clouds now, but those slowly move out of here throughout the day.

Spotty rain and snow showers are possible throughout the day, mainly along the Plateau and up towards the mountaintops. We’ll see more sunshine this afternoon with a high near 49 degrees. It could feel a few degrees cooler with winds from the northwest gusting up to 20 mph. Temperatures get very cold tonight which is why we have a Freeze Warning for the majority of East Tennessee. We’ll start out in the upper 20s Tuesday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Spotty mountain snow showers continue Tuesday morning. We’ll see those mostly sunny skies with highs closer to the mid-40s. Those freezing temperatures return Wednesday and Thursday morning.

By Thursday, we’ll warm back up into the lower 60s, but the warm air doesn’t last long. A cold front arrives Friday bringing rain and cooler air for the weekend.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we are tracking chilly temperatures by the weekend but sunshine and mostly dry weather as well.

Monday's First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

