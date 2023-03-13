TBI human trafficking bust leads to arrest of Morristown man, 10 others

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WVLT) - A two-day undercover operation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Human Trafficking Unit has lead to the arrest of 11 men, including one from Morristown, accused of seeking sex from minors, according to the TBI.

Over the two days, law enforcement placed fake advertisements online for underage sex, aiming to nab people who responded, TBI officials said. The following men were identified, arrested and taken to the Sullivan County Jail.

Johnathan Michael Campbell, Johnson City: Two counts of solicitation of a minor, two counts of patronizing prostitution of a minor and one count of unlawful drug paraphernalia. $50,000 bond.

James Stephen Samples, Hurricane, WV: Two counts of solicitation of a minor and two counts of patronizing prostitution of a minor. $50,000 bond.

Isaac Darko Addo, Johnson City: One count of solicitation of a minor and one count of patronizing prostitution of a minor. $50,000 bond.

George Chavez Lopez, Morristown: Two counts of solicitation of a minor and two counts of patronizing prostitution of a minor. $50,000 bond.

Casey Aaron Miller, Boone, NC: One count of solicitation of a minor, one count of patronizing prostitution of a minor and one count of simple possession/casual exchange. $50,000 bond.

Adonius Deondre Fields, Johnson City: One count of solicitation of a minor and one count of patronizing prostitution of a minor. $50,000 bond.

Stacy Ray Harrington, Blountville: One count of solicitation of a minor and one count of patronizing prostitution of a minor. $50,000 bond.

Ismael Villa Arzate, Weaverville, NC: One count of solicitation of a minor and one count of patronizing prostitution of a minor. $50,000 bond.

Paul Brandon Alley, Hellier, KY: Two counts of solicitation of a minor and two counts of patronizing prostitution of a minor. $50,000 bond.

Carlos Perez-Jose, Johnson City: Two counts of solicitation of a minor and two counts of patronizing prostitution of a minor. $50,000 bond.

Bruce M. Byrd, Spartanburg, SC: Two counts of solicitation of a minor and two counts of patronizing prostitution of a minor. $50,000 bond.

“Because of the hard work and determination of the officers involved in this investigation and others like them who serve our community, the predators driving the demand for human trafficking can no longer hide in the shadows of the internet,” said Bristol Tennessee Police Department Chief, Matt Austin. “This operation sends the strong message that we remain vigilant and committed to the safety of our children. Be assured that the Bristol Tennessee Police Department will continue to commit its full resources to protecting our children and making sure those who harm or exploit them are held accountable.”

The Bristol Police Department, the Second Judicial District Drug Task Force, Homeland Security Investigations and the Second Judicial District Attorney General’s Office helped in the investigation.

