Titanic Museum begins 2023 season ‘The Year of the Titanic Children’

The Sevier County museum is shining a spotlight on the children involved in the iconic ships demise.
Titanic Museum begins 2023 season ‘The Year of the Titanic Children’
Titanic Museum begins 2023 season ‘The Year of the Titanic Children’(WVLT)
By JT Thomas
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Home to one of the largest collections of relics from the ill-fated vessel, the Titanic Museum in Pigeon Forge announced a focus on the children onboard for the upcoming two years.

“For the first time anywhere, the Children of Titanic will be remembered in a two-year tribute to their courage and resilience during one of the greatest sea tragedies the world has ever known,” said Mary Kellogg-Joslyn, President/COO and Co-Owner of the Titanic Museum Attractions.

In this April 10, 1912 file photo the Titanic leaves Southampton, England on her maiden voyage....
In this April 10, 1912 file photo the Titanic leaves Southampton, England on her maiden voyage. (AP Photo/File)(Ben Finley / Associated Press)

The attraction will feature information and relics owned by the children who were on board, including clothes and shoes.

The museum also announced a partnership with the non-profit Samaritan’s Feet, an organization based in Charlotte that has distributed shoes to over nine million people across the United States and around the world since its founding in 2003.

“As we dedicate our Titanic Museums to the 135 innocent children aboard the RMS Titanic, Samaritan’s Feet International allows us to dedicate our museums to the children of today,” Kellogg-Joslyn said. “We are proud to announce a partnership that has been created with a non-profit whose mission aligns with elements of “The Year of the Titanic Children” campaign, one of which are the children’s shoes that will be on display. Samaritan’s Feet International, a Charlotte, North Carolina non-profit organization that serves and inspires hope in children across the world by providing shoes, was the perfect fit.”

The Titanic Museum Attraction opens daily at 9 a.m.. Reservations are required and can be made here online or by phone at 800-381-7670.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meet the Dollywood employees who remember before it was Dollywood
Meet the Dollywood employees who remember before it was Dollywood
Ronald Rogers, 26, and Carissa Rogers, 28
KPD looking for two people for questioning in North Knoxville shooting
Knoxville police say that a traffic stop has led to the arrest of a convicted felon out of...
Traffic stop leads to police finding over 80 grams of suspected fentanyl
Dolly Parton speaks at Dollywood
Dolly Parton’s in-person presentation features major Dollywood announcements
Julie Collins, Dollywood’s first female engineer
Meet the woman behind Dollywood’s steam trains

Latest News

JUSTIN GLEN HOPKINS
Knoxville man charged after breaking into UT frat house, telling students ‘it will be a bloodbath,’ report says
Spotty mountain snow showers with cold temperatures to start the week
Spotty mountain snow showers with cold temperatures to start the week
The basketball court at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh is prepared on Thursday, March 17, 2022,...
Tennessee basketball earns No. 4 seed in NCAA Tournament
The man has a history of trespassing on UT property, criminal records show.
Knoxville man charged after breaking into UT frat house, telling students ‘it will be a bloodbath,’ report says