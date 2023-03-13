Titanic Museum begins 2023 season ‘The Year of the Titanic Children’

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Home to one of the largest collections of relics from the ill-fated vessel, the Titanic Museum in Pigeon Forge announced a focus on the children onboard for the upcoming two years.

“For the first time anywhere, the Children of Titanic will be remembered in a two-year tribute to their courage and resilience during one of the greatest sea tragedies the world has ever known,” said Mary Kellogg-Joslyn, President/COO and Co-Owner of the Titanic Museum Attractions.

In this April 10, 1912 file photo the Titanic leaves Southampton, England on her maiden voyage. (AP Photo/File) (Ben Finley / Associated Press)

The attraction will feature information and relics owned by the children who were on board, including clothes and shoes.

The museum also announced a partnership with the non-profit Samaritan’s Feet, an organization based in Charlotte that has distributed shoes to over nine million people across the United States and around the world since its founding in 2003.

“As we dedicate our Titanic Museums to the 135 innocent children aboard the RMS Titanic, Samaritan’s Feet International allows us to dedicate our museums to the children of today,” Kellogg-Joslyn said. “We are proud to announce a partnership that has been created with a non-profit whose mission aligns with elements of “The Year of the Titanic Children” campaign, one of which are the children’s shoes that will be on display. Samaritan’s Feet International, a Charlotte, North Carolina non-profit organization that serves and inspires hope in children across the world by providing shoes, was the perfect fit.”

The Titanic Museum Attraction opens daily at 9 a.m.. Reservations are required and can be made here online or by phone at 800-381-7670.

