2023 Mr. and Miss Basketball winners announced

Bearden’s Avery Treadwell and Webb School’s Lukas Walls were honored.
Miss Basketball 2023
Miss Basketball 2023(WVLT Sports)
By Rick Russo
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The top girls and boys basketball players in six classifications of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association were honored by being named the winners of the 2023 Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards.

This was the 38th year that the Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards have been presented to Tennessee’s best high school basketball players.

Bearden standout Avery Treadwell was named Class-4A Miss Basketball. The FSU signee is the second consecutive Lady Bulldog to win the award, joining Jennifer Sullivan from 2022.

Congratulations are also in order for Webb School of Knoxville senior Lukas Walls on being named Division II-AA Mr. Basketball.

2023 MISS BASKETBALL WINNERS

Division II-A Miss Basketball Angelica Velez, The Webb School

Division II-AA Miss Basketball Jaloni Cambridge, Ensworth

Class 1A Miss Basketball Blair Baugus, Wayne County

Class 2A Miss Basketball Jada Harrison, Westview

Class 3A Miss Basketball Ti’Mia Lawson, Jackson South Side

Class 4A Miss Basketball Avery Treadwell, Bearden

2023 MR. BASKETBALL WINNERS

Division II-A Mr. Basketball Isaiah West, Goodpasture

Division II-AA Mr. Basketball Lukas Walls, Webb School of Knoxville

Class 1A Mr. Basketball Rodgerick Robinson, Jr., Middleton

Class 2A Mr. Basketball Jaylen Jones, East Nashville

Class 3A Mr. Basketball Damarien Yates, Fayette-Ware

Class 4A Miss Basketball Jarred Hall, Lebanon

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meet the Dollywood employees who remember before it was Dollywood
Meet the Dollywood employees who remember before it was Dollywood
Ronald Rogers, 26, and Carissa Rogers, 28
KPD looking for two people for questioning in North Knoxville shooting
Knoxville police say that a traffic stop has led to the arrest of a convicted felon out of...
Traffic stop leads to police finding over 80 grams of suspected fentanyl
Dolly Parton speaks at Dollywood
Dolly Parton’s in-person presentation features major Dollywood announcements
Freight train kills entire herd of elk in Washougal.
‘Shocked and devastated’: Freight train kills entire herd of elk

Latest News

Lady Vols capture third straight win after downing UCF 99-64
Lady Vol fans react to Knoxville serving as NCAA Host city
Lady Vols to Host NCAA Tournament Games
Lady Vols Host NCAA Tournament Games
The basketball court at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh is prepared on Thursday, March 17, 2022,...
Tennessee basketball earns No. 4 seed in NCAA Tournament
Maddie Scherr (22) Rickea Jackson (2) Game 10 Kentucky vs Tennessee 2023 Women’s SEC...
Lady Vol star commits to another year on Rocky Top