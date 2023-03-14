2023 Mr. and Miss Basketball winners announced

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The top girls and boys basketball players in six classifications of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association were honored by being named the winners of the 2023 Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards.

This was the 38th year that the Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards have been presented to Tennessee’s best high school basketball players.

Bearden standout Avery Treadwell was named Class-4A Miss Basketball. The FSU signee is the second consecutive Lady Bulldog to win the award, joining Jennifer Sullivan from 2022.

Congratulations are also in order for Webb School of Knoxville senior Lukas Walls on being named Division II-AA Mr. Basketball.

2023 MISS BASKETBALL WINNERS

Division II-A Miss Basketball Angelica Velez, The Webb School

Division II-AA Miss Basketball Jaloni Cambridge, Ensworth

Class 1A Miss Basketball Blair Baugus, Wayne County

Class 2A Miss Basketball Jada Harrison, Westview

Class 3A Miss Basketball Ti’Mia Lawson, Jackson South Side

Class 4A Miss Basketball Avery Treadwell, Bearden

2023 MR. BASKETBALL WINNERS

Division II-A Mr. Basketball Isaiah West, Goodpasture

Division II-AA Mr. Basketball Lukas Walls, Webb School of Knoxville

Class 1A Mr. Basketball Rodgerick Robinson, Jr., Middleton

Class 2A Mr. Basketball Jaylen Jones, East Nashville

Class 3A Mr. Basketball Damarien Yates, Fayette-Ware

Class 4A Miss Basketball Jarred Hall, Lebanon

