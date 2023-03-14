2023 Mr. and Miss Basketball winners announced
Bearden’s Avery Treadwell and Webb School’s Lukas Walls were honored.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The top girls and boys basketball players in six classifications of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association were honored by being named the winners of the 2023 Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards.
This was the 38th year that the Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards have been presented to Tennessee’s best high school basketball players.
Bearden standout Avery Treadwell was named Class-4A Miss Basketball. The FSU signee is the second consecutive Lady Bulldog to win the award, joining Jennifer Sullivan from 2022.
Congratulations are also in order for Webb School of Knoxville senior Lukas Walls on being named Division II-AA Mr. Basketball.
2023 MISS BASKETBALL WINNERS
Division II-A Miss Basketball Angelica Velez, The Webb School
Division II-AA Miss Basketball Jaloni Cambridge, Ensworth
Class 1A Miss Basketball Blair Baugus, Wayne County
Class 2A Miss Basketball Jada Harrison, Westview
Class 3A Miss Basketball Ti’Mia Lawson, Jackson South Side
Class 4A Miss Basketball Avery Treadwell, Bearden
2023 MR. BASKETBALL WINNERS
Division II-A Mr. Basketball Isaiah West, Goodpasture
Division II-AA Mr. Basketball Lukas Walls, Webb School of Knoxville
Class 1A Mr. Basketball Rodgerick Robinson, Jr., Middleton
Class 2A Mr. Basketball Jaylen Jones, East Nashville
Class 3A Mr. Basketball Damarien Yates, Fayette-Ware
Class 4A Miss Basketball Jarred Hall, Lebanon
