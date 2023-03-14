Children at center of a big wave of bills on state legislation’s floor

Many bills involve more driving regulations for distracted drivers, harsher penalties to suspects accused of harming children and a new approach to informing youth about voting. Some of those include:
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 8:26 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Monday, state lawmakers went into session taking up a host of plans they expect will help keep children and the community safe. Many bills involve more driving regulations for distracted drivers, harsher penalties for suspects accused of harming children and a new approach to informing youth about voting. Some of those include:

Bill: SB0531

Goal: Requires the Department of Children’s Services to maintain staffing to allow case managers to have no more than 20 open social work cases.

Bill: SB1316

Goal: Increase the penalty for the offense of possession of a used, detached catalytic converter.

Bill: SB0445

Goal: To increase the penalty, from a Class C misdemeanor to a Class B misdemeanor, for educational neglect of a child who is in poor academic standing

Bill: SB0193

Goal: To increase the penalty to a Class B felony with a fine of up to $100,000 for drug offenses involving 0.5 grams or more of fentanyl.

Bill: SB0378

Goal: To regulate the production and sale of hemp-derived cannabinoids, including products known as delta-8 and delta-10.

Bill: SB0983

Goal: Limits the offense of criminal abortion to only apply to elective abortions.

Bill: SB0022

Goal: To require each local law enforcement agency to assemble, by January 1, 2024, an adult sexual assault response team to assist in responding to incidents of sexual assault.

Bill: SB0346

Goal: To require each high school to inform each high school senior that upon reaching the age of 18 the student may be eligible to vote and provide information from the secretary of state about voter eligibility and how to register to vote.

Bill: SB0589

Goal: To enact the “Eddie Conrad Act,” which establishes the number of points to be charged to a person’s driving record for violations of driving while using a wireless telecommunications device.

Bill: SB0552

Goal: To enact the “Sergeant Chris Jenkins Law”; which requires loose items being transported in open beds or trailers to be secured.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

