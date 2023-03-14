East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery to host memorial for six unclaimed veterans

The Dignity Memorial Homeless/Unclaimed Veteran Burial Program will help lay these veterans to rest.
A funeral service at the John Sevier East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery
By JT Thomas
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In a release on Tuesday, Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs office announced he will join Chaplain Pat Polis, the Dignity Memorial Homeless/Unclaimed Veteran Burial Program, the East Tennessee Regional Forensic Center and the East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in hosting a memorial for six unclaimed veterans.

The Vietnam Veterans of America will officiate the memorial, and honors will be given at the East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery on Wednesday, March 22. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office and many East Tennessee Bike Chapters will provide a motorcycle escort to the cemetery.

Some 20 veterans have been buried at the East Tennessee Veteran's Cemetery since it's opening...
“These are men and women who served our country in various capacities,” said Jacobs. “Regardless of their current circumstance or family ties, they deserve the respect of a dignified memorial ceremony. I’m grateful that so many of our veteran community come together with the Regional Forensic Center to afford them that honor.”

The event is open to the public and those wanting to attend are encouraged to participate. Anyone interested in joining the motorcycle escort should meet at Berry Funeral Home at 10:45 a.m. on March 22.

