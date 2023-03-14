Falcons soar into state semifinals

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WVLT) - Jody Wright’s Fulton Falcons scored 23 4th-quarter points to turn back Volunteer High, 69-55, in the Class-3A quarterfinals of the Blue Cross Boys State Basketball Championships.

Fulton’s Ra’Tyler Lee finished with 16 points and nine rebounds. Denaj Kimber finished with 14 points, eight of 12 from the free-throw line and five rebounds.

HALF: @FultonBBall 30, Volunteer 19.



Class 3A State Quarterfinal



Big 3 just before the buzzer by @TKimberr ... he leads all scorers with 11 at the half. pic.twitter.com/MnlTNRgOlR — 5Star Preps (@5StarPreps) March 14, 2023

Taj Kimber had a team-high 18 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals in the win.

Volunteer High’s Joltin Harrison led his team with 16 points

The Falcons advance on to Thursday’s semifinals where they’ll face Martin Luther King High out of Nashville. MLK defeated White County 64-52 in their quarterfinal showdown.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.