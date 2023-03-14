Falcons soar into state semifinals
Fulton defeats Volunteer High 69-55 in the Blue Cross Boys Championships in Murfreesboro.
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WVLT) - Jody Wright’s Fulton Falcons scored 23 4th-quarter points to turn back Volunteer High, 69-55, in the Class-3A quarterfinals of the Blue Cross Boys State Basketball Championships.
Fulton’s Ra’Tyler Lee finished with 16 points and nine rebounds. Denaj Kimber finished with 14 points, eight of 12 from the free-throw line and five rebounds.
Taj Kimber had a team-high 18 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals in the win.
Volunteer High’s Joltin Harrison led his team with 16 points
The Falcons advance on to Thursday’s semifinals where they’ll face Martin Luther King High out of Nashville. MLK defeated White County 64-52 in their quarterfinal showdown.
