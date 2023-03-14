Falcons soar into state semifinals

Fulton defeats Volunteer High 69-55 in the Blue Cross Boys Championships in Murfreesboro.
Blue Cross boys state basketball championships
Blue Cross boys state basketball championships(Fulton High School)
By Rick Russo
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WVLT) - Jody Wright’s Fulton Falcons scored 23 4th-quarter points to turn back Volunteer High, 69-55, in the Class-3A quarterfinals of the Blue Cross Boys State Basketball Championships.

Fulton’s Ra’Tyler Lee finished with 16 points and nine rebounds. Denaj Kimber finished with 14 points, eight of 12 from the free-throw line and five rebounds.

Taj Kimber had a team-high 18 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals in the win.

Volunteer High’s Joltin Harrison led his team with 16 points

The Falcons advance on to Thursday’s semifinals where they’ll face Martin Luther King High out of Nashville. MLK defeated White County 64-52 in their quarterfinal showdown.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JUSTIN GLEN HOPKINS
Knoxville man charged after breaking into UT fraternity house, telling students ‘it will be a bloodbath,’ report says
Ronald Rogers, 26, and Carissa Rogers, 28
KPD looking for two people for questioning in North Knoxville shooting
Johnathan Michael Campbell, James Stephen Samples, Isaac Darko Addo, George Chavez Lopez, Casey...
TBI human trafficking bust leads to arrest of Morristown man, 10 others
Police say an elderly woman was thrown into traffic of Old Hickory Boulevard on Sunday.
Elderly woman thrown into traffic during alleged Nashville road rage incident
Freight train kills entire herd of elk in Washougal.
‘Shocked and devastated’: Freight train kills entire herd of elk

Latest News

Kentucky's Cason Wallace (22) drives ahead of Tennessee's Santiago Vescovi (25) during the...
Vescovi, Zeigler earn USBWA and NABC All-District Honors
One Knoxville's Topo Kit
One Knoxville SC reveals new home uniforms for upcoming professional season
KNOXVILLE, TN - October 16, 2021 - Defensive lineman LaTrell Bumphus #11 of the Tennessee...
Tennessee v. Virginia Nashville opener tickets are now on sale
Rick Barnes at 2023 SEC Tournament
Vols confident heading into Big Dance