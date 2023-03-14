Feeling colder today with spotty mountain snow showers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The cooler mornings continue with more sunshine over the next few days. We will warm up ahead of a cold front arriving late week bringing rain and another cool down.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Spotty mountain snow showers continue throughout the morning. It’s also a cold start to the morning with temperatures ranging from the upper 20s to lower 30s. We have a few clouds now but expect those mostly sunny skies throughout the day.

The cold air continues today with highs only near 45 degrees. Winds are still breezy at about 20 mph from the northwest, meaning it’ll feel closer to the mid to upper 30s throughout the afternoon. Winds calm down tonight with clear skies. This will allow frost to form by Wednesday morning with a low new 25 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Slightly warmer weather begins to settle in as we head towards late week with highs slowly climbing into the upper 50s and lower 60s. If you want to get outside the best time to do so will be Wednesday and Thursday as the next cold front arrives Friday.

Rain chances return to the forecast starting Friday morning and will continue overnight before drying out Saturday morning. Cold air will rush in behind the front and that may change some of the rain to snow for the mountains with little to no impacts.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, cold air settles in for the weekend with mostly dry weather and lots of sunshine. Spring officially begins at 5:24 p.m. on Monday, but we’ll be below that average high of 61 degrees.

Tuesday's First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.