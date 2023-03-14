Hard freeze tonight, sunshine and warmer weather Wednesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Skies continue to clear through the night and that will allow temperatures to fall quickly into the morning giving us a hard freeze Wednesday. Sunshine will return through the middle of the week and help to warm temperatures a little more as we head back above average ahead of the next cold front.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Spotty mountain snow showers come to an end as we move through the night and skies will clear for everyone allowing temperatures to fall quickly overnight. Temperatures are starting out in the lower to middle 20s Wednesday morning, so if you have plants and even pets you’ll want to make sure and take the necessary precautions to keep them warm.

Sunshine with a few high clouds return heading into Wednesday afternoon and that will warm us nicely for the afternoon. We’re staying below average with highs in the lower to middle 50s, but that will be some ten degrees warmer in comparison to what we saw on Tuesday afternoon. Keep the jacket around through Wednesday evening and night as we once again fall at or below freezing heading into Thursday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Winds begin to pick-up out of the southwest for Thursday and couple that with some sunshine it will help to warm us into the lower 60s for the afternoon. Thursday will be the pick of the week with it being the warmest and driest day. Clouds are on the increase overnight and into Friday morning as rain chances arrive for your Friday.

Off and on rain will continue through Friday evening and early Saturday morning as cold air comes rushing in behind the front. With the cold air arriving quickly it could change some of the rain to snow for the higher elevations Saturday morning. The rest of the weekend stays quiet as sunshine returns, but it stays chilly.

Warmer weather to end the week (WVLT)

