‘He’s doing better’: Mother of toddler found unresponsive by Nashville pool speaks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A toddler from Illinois is reportedly doing better after being found unresponsive at a Nashville hotel pool on Friday.

During a trip from Illinois to Pensacola, Lacy Cotton decided to stop in Nashville to rest with 3-year-old Brentley, his 5-year-old brother, and her friend, Mace.

Lacy said she had worked all night, and that upon arriving at the hotel, her friend offered to watch the two boys. She said she took her friend up on the offer and went upstairs to take a nap.

Lacy said she woke up around 5:30 p.m. and was surprised to find that the three hadn’t returned to the room. Assuming, they were fine and busy, she remained in the room.

At around 8 p.m., Lacy said she received a knock at the hotel door. She said it was the police informing her that her son was unresponsive and needed to be taken to the hospital.

Lacy said her friend, Mace “didn’t even bother” to tell her about the incident.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said the two boys were left alone for an undetermined amount of time. Lacy said she was also unsure of the exact timeframe.

Brentley (left) and Waylon (right) Cotton (Cotton Family)

On Friday, the boy was reported in critical condition. Lacy said Brentley has come a long way and is doing better while being cared for at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

She said he is responsive, seeing, hearing and responding, but that he is unable to talk because of the ventilator.

Lacy is staying in Nashville at the Children’s Hospital while her son receives care.

To assist Lacy with the extra expenses incurred from the incident, you can donate here.

