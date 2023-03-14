How many state songs does Tennessee have, and will it be getting another?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee is a hotspot for music, from Memphis blues to Nashville country and Appalachia bluegrass. The state has plenty of official state songs, and it could be getting one more.

As it stands, the state recognizes 10 songs as state songs:

My Homeland, Tennessee by Nell Grayson Taylor and Roy Lamont Smith

When It’s Iris Time in Tennessee by Willa Waid Newman

My Tennessee by Frances Hannah Tranum

Tennessee Waltz by Redd Stewart and Pee Wee King

Rocky Top by Boudleaux and Felice Bryant

Tennessee (1992) by Vivian Rorie

The Pride of Tennessee by Fred Congdon, Thomas Vaughn and Carol Elliot

A Tennessee Bicentennial Rap: 1796-1996 by Joan Hill Hanks of Signal Mountain

Smoky Mountain Rain by Kye Fleming and Dennis Morgan

Tennessee (2012)

Now, there’s a bill making its way through Tennessee’s House and Senate to add another: Copperhead Road by Steve Earle. It’s already passed in the House and is on the Senate’s agenda for March 14.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.