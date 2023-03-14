How many state songs does Tennessee have, and will it be getting another?

Tennessee is a hotspot for music, from Memphis blues to Nashville country and Appalachia bluegrass.
(Taylor Guitars)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
As it stands, the state recognizes 10 songs as state songs:

  • My Homeland, Tennessee by Nell Grayson Taylor and Roy Lamont Smith
  • When It’s Iris Time in Tennessee by Willa Waid Newman
  • My Tennessee by Frances Hannah Tranum
  • Tennessee Waltz by Redd Stewart and Pee Wee King
  • Rocky Top by Boudleaux and Felice Bryant
  • Tennessee (1992) by Vivian Rorie
  • The Pride of Tennessee by Fred Congdon, Thomas Vaughn and Carol Elliot
  • A Tennessee Bicentennial Rap: 1796-1996 by Joan Hill Hanks of Signal Mountain
  • Smoky Mountain Rain by Kye Fleming and Dennis Morgan
  • Tennessee (2012)

Now, there’s a bill making its way through Tennessee’s House and Senate to add another: Copperhead Road by Steve Earle. It’s already passed in the House and is on the Senate’s agenda for March 14.

