Knoxville Fire Department removes truck from Holston River

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Fire Department crews responded to Holston River Park in East Knoxville Tuesday to remove a truck from the river there, Assistant Chief Mark Wilbanks told WVLT News.

KFD is currently operating at Holston River Park checking a car in the water. No occupants were located in the vehicle. The scene will be turned over to KPD. pic.twitter.com/WDM2VtArO4 — Knoxville Fire (@KnoxvilleFire) March 14, 2023

Wilbanks added that there was no one in the car and that the Knoxville Police Department was also involved.

WVLT News has reached out to KPD Communications Manager Scott Erland, who provided some insight on the next steps the department will be taking. Erland said the department got the call around 7:50 Tuesday morning. Going forward, Erland added, KPD will be working to identify who owns the truck.

This is a developing story.

