Knoxville Fire Department removes truck from Holston River

Knoxville Fire Department crews responded to Holston River Park in East Knoxville Tuesday to remove a truck from the river there.
Knoxville Fire Department removes car from East Knoxville river
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Fire Department crews responded to Holston River Park in East Knoxville Tuesday to remove a truck from the river there, Assistant Chief Mark Wilbanks told WVLT News.

Wilbanks added that there was no one in the car and that the Knoxville Police Department was also involved.

WVLT News has reached out to KPD Communications Manager Scott Erland, who provided some insight on the next steps the department will be taking. Erland said the department got the call around 7:50 Tuesday morning. Going forward, Erland added, KPD will be working to identify who owns the truck.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JUSTIN GLEN HOPKINS
Knoxville man charged after breaking into UT fraternity house, telling students ‘it will be a bloodbath,’ report says
Ronald Rogers, 26, and Carissa Rogers, 28
KPD looking for two people for questioning in North Knoxville shooting
Johnathan Michael Campbell, James Stephen Samples, Isaac Darko Addo, George Chavez Lopez, Casey...
TBI human trafficking bust leads to arrest of Morristown man, 10 others
Freight train kills entire herd of elk in Washougal.
‘Shocked and devastated’: Freight train kills entire herd of elk
The Eagle Mountain Sanctuary
A look inside Dollywood’s Eagle Mountain Sanctuary

Latest News

Catch up Quick
Catch up Quick
Feeling colder today with spotty mountain snow showers
Feeling colder today with spotty mountain snow showers
Witt Utilities now provides water for English Mountain residents after the East Sevier County...
Water supply drastically improves for English Mountain homeowners
Parents with children
Children at center of a big wave of bills on state legislation’s floor