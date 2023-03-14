Roane State vision clinic open for spring semester

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A way for students and the community to help each other out, Roane State’s Optical Clinic operated by the college’s Vision Care Technology program, is opening up for the spring semester.

Through the clinic, most people can get free eyeglass frames as well as a special promotional price for lenses and lens coatings. These services and deals are available to Roane State students, employees and local residents. Patients just need a written prescription less than a year old.

“The optical clinic is a win-win for all of us,” VCT program director Hali Gibson said. “Clients are getting essential services at a dramatically reduced cost while enhancing the education of our students. This hands-on experience sets students up for success in the workforce.”

As a school program, the clinic only operates during the spring and fall semesters. The optical clinic is in Room 209-A of the Yager Building on the Roane County Campus. Glasses are usually ready within a few weeks of the initial appointment.

Anyone wanting to schedule an appointment can do so by calling (865) 882-4635. The clinic is open for fittings from 9 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. on Mondays and from 12:45 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Thursdays until April 6, 2023.

