Tennessee v. Virginia Nashville opener tickets are now on sale

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tickets for the Tennessee Vols opener against the University of Virginia are now on sale. The game is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 2 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

Tickets will set fans back anywhere from $60 up to $350, depending on where they want to sit.

It’ll mark the beginning of the Vols’ 2023 season after coming off of an 11-2 season.

For the Virginia Cavaliers, this will be the first game back since the deadly shooting that left three UVA players dead and two students injured back in November of 2022.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.