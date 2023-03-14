Tennessee v. Virginia Nashville opener tickets are now on sale

The Vols will take on UVA at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.
KNOXVILLE, TN - October 16, 2021 - Defensive lineman LaTrell Bumphus #11 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the game between the Ole Miss Rebels and the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics(Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics | Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athlet)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tickets for the Tennessee Vols opener against the University of Virginia are now on sale. The game is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 2 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

Tickets will set fans back anywhere from $60 up to $350, depending on where they want to sit.

It’ll mark the beginning of the Vols’ 2023 season after coming off of an 11-2 season.

For the Virginia Cavaliers, this will be the first game back since the deadly shooting that left three UVA players dead and two students injured back in November of 2022.

