TikTok bans Tennessee man on McDonald’s weight loss journey

TikTok believes the diet could hurt others, the man said.
WSMV's Marissa Sulek reports.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Fairview, Tennessee man’s TikTok account has been banned after documenting his out-of-the-ordinary McDonald’s diet.

Kevin Maginnis, who has made it his mission to lose 50 pounds in 100 days by eating half portions of McDonald’s meals, said he woke up Tuesday to a ban notice on TikTok for “violating community guidelines.”

“This isn’t ‘Super Size Me;’ this is half-size me,” Maginnis said.

Maginnis, who has gone viral for his diet, said TikTok believes he is promoting “dangerous weight loss,” and they don’t want his content to be perceived as a social media challenge. TikTok believes the diet could hurt others, he said.

Maginnis claims he’s not trying to challenge others to start his diet. Maginnis recommends those who wish to try the diet should first consult with their doctor.

Maginnis said he is confident his TikTok account will be restored. He plans to upload his weight loss journey videos to Instagram and YouTube in the meantime.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

