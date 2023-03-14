Two dead after possible murder-suicide, KCSO says

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials are investigating after finding two people dead during a welfare check on Monday, department representatives said.

KCSO officials said deputies went to perform the welfare check on Chambord Way in Powell. When they entered the home, they found two people dead from what appeared to be a murder-suicide.

Both people are being transported to the Knox County Regional Forensics Center for autopsies, KCSO officials said.

The names of the people involved are being withheld while families are being contacted, and KCSO officials will release more information as the investigation proceeds.

