Vescovi, Zeigler earn USBWA and NABC All-District Honors

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Senior Santiago Vescovi and sophomore Zakai Zeigler each earned all-district honors from the USBWA and NABC, the organizations announced Tuesday.

The duo earned All-District IV honors from the USBWA and second-team All-District 20 from the NABC.

Vescovi, who earlier this month became just the fifth Vol since 2000 to earn multiple All-SEC first-team selections from the league’s coaches, is Tennessee’s team leader in scoring (12.9 ppg), minutes (32.9 mpg) and 3-point makes (83) entering the NCAA Tournament.

For the second straight year, Vescovi finished SEC regular-season play as the league leader in 3-point percentage, shooting .387 (46 of 119) from beyond the arc during conference games.

The senior ranks third in Tennessee history in career made 3-pointers (274) and 29th in program history with 1,292 career points.

Zeigler continued the stellar play that made him a fan favorite as a freshman. The second-team All-SEC selection finished conference play averaging a league-leading 6.5 assists per game with 111 total assists, which is 29 more than the next-highest-ranking assist-maker despite having played just 16 full games and suffering a torn ACL just three minutes into the Feb. 28 game against Arkansas.

Previous Coverage: Zakai Zeigler tore ACL during Arkansas game, Tennessee Athletics says

Zeigler is one of 10 national semifinalists for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year.

No. 4 seed Tennessee opens NCAA Tournament play Thursday in Orlando, Florida, against No. 13 seed Louisiana. Tip off is set for 9:40 p.m. ET on WVLT (CBS).

