Vescovi, Zeigler earn USBWA and NABC All-District Honors

The honors come as the Vols are set to open NCAA Tournament play in Florida.
Kentucky's Cason Wallace (22) drives ahead of Tennessee's Santiago Vescovi (25) during the...
Kentucky's Cason Wallace (22) drives ahead of Tennessee's Santiago Vescovi (25) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/James Crisp)(James Crisp | AP)
By Rick Russo
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Senior Santiago Vescovi and sophomore Zakai Zeigler each earned all-district honors from the USBWA and NABC, the organizations announced Tuesday.

The duo earned All-District IV honors from the USBWA and second-team All-District 20 from the NABC.

Vescovi, who earlier this month became just the fifth Vol since 2000 to earn multiple All-SEC first-team selections from the league’s coaches, is Tennessee’s team leader in scoring (12.9 ppg), minutes (32.9 mpg) and 3-point makes (83) entering the NCAA Tournament.

For the second straight year, Vescovi finished SEC regular-season play as the league leader in 3-point percentage, shooting .387 (46 of 119) from beyond the arc during conference games.

The senior ranks third in Tennessee history in career made 3-pointers (274) and 29th in program history with 1,292 career points.

Zeigler continued the stellar play that made him a fan favorite as a freshman. The second-team All-SEC selection finished conference play averaging a league-leading 6.5 assists per game with 111 total assists, which is 29 more than the next-highest-ranking assist-maker despite having played just 16 full games and suffering a torn ACL just three minutes into the Feb. 28 game against Arkansas.

Previous Coverage: Zakai Zeigler tore ACL during Arkansas game, Tennessee Athletics says

Zeigler is one of 10 national semifinalists for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year.

No. 4 seed Tennessee opens NCAA Tournament play Thursday in Orlando, Florida, against No. 13 seed Louisiana. Tip off is set for 9:40 p.m. ET on WVLT (CBS).

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

