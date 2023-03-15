Find Your Fun for St. Patrick’s Day weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s St. Patrick’s Day weekend, and there are a lot of events for you and the family to celebrate!

Friday, March 17th:

St. Patrick’s Day is Friday, and the Island in Pigeon Forge is celebrating all day! The island will be lit up green for the holiday. There will be many performances on the Ole Smoky Stage starting at 2 p.m., including the Tennessee Irish Dancers. Restaurants will also have festive food and drinks throughout the day.

Friday at 7 p.m. is Knoxville’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Comedian Leanne Morgan will serve as the grand marshal. You can line up from Hall of Fame Drive to Jackson Avenue if you are going downtown to watch the parade.

Saturday, March 18th:

Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Knoxville Museum of Art is hosting a family fun day! The best part is it’s free and all ages are welcome. Go enjoy food, art making, and music while viewing the galleries.

Sunday, March 19th:

The Knox Shamrock Fest is Sunday and features fun for the entire family! The festival will have Irish music, inflatables for the kids, face painting, food and more! It’s at World’s Fair Park from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The Lucky Kidney Run starts at 3 p.m. with the option to participate in the 6K or one mile walk. The run will start and end at the Performance Lawn at World’s Fair Park.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.