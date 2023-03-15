Scholarship established in late Gallatin teen’s honor

The scholarship will support individuals pursuing an education and career in neuropsychology.
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A tree fell on a Liberty Creek High School freshman, who later died from a traumatic brain injury at the beginning of the month, and now, a scholarship fund has been created in her honor.

15-year-old Aleya Brooks was helping her family clean up debris outside her home when the tree fell on top of her, according to her father Jason Brooks.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: ‘She would give the best hugs’: Parents speak about daughter killed by fallen tree

Following his daughter’s death, Jason said he was approached by Live Love Nashville, a non-profit whose goal is helping children in need throughout Middle Tennessee, about establishing a scholarship fund.

“The focus of the scholarship will be to provide financial support to individuals pursuing an education in the same career field Aleya aspired to follow, neuropsychology,” Brooks wrote in a Facebook post. “Her desire was to research and treat traumatic brain injuries.”

To donate to the scholarship fund, visit Live Love Nashville’s fundraiser page.

