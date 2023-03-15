Sevier County boys basketball fall in elite eight

The Smoky Bears faced Hillsboro in the state quarterfinals
Sevier County and Hillsboro, TSSAA State Quarterfinals
Sevier County and Hillsboro, TSSAA State Quarterfinals(NFHS Network)
By Paige Dauer
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Sevier County Smoky Bears met the 27-4 Hillsboro Burros in the state quarterfinals Tuesday night. The Burros gave Sevier County more than they could handle late, going on to win 65-39.

It was a low-scoring affair to start the game with a combined 18 points in the first quarter. The Smoky Bears kept it close the second, with a 28-20 Hillsboro lead at halftime.

The Burros would mount a double-digit lead in the third quarter. The Bears couldn’t keep pace despite a strong effort from Reed Ownby who had 14 points on the night. The Bears’ only other double-digit scorer was Caleb Tarwater who had 12.

Hillsboro’s Arnex Anderson posted 17 points and was 5-of-8 from behind the arc.

The Smokey Bears end their 2022-23 campaign 17-15 and 3-3 in district play.

