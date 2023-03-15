Sevier County boys basketball fall in elite eight

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Sevier County Smoky Bears met the 27-4 Hillsboro Burros in the state quarterfinals Tuesday night. The Burros gave Sevier County more than they could handle late, going on to win 65-39.

It was a low-scoring affair to start the game with a combined 18 points in the first quarter. The Smoky Bears kept it close the second, with a 28-20 Hillsboro lead at halftime.

The Burros would mount a double-digit lead in the third quarter. The Bears couldn’t keep pace despite a strong effort from Reed Ownby who had 14 points on the night. The Bears’ only other double-digit scorer was Caleb Tarwater who had 12.

Hillsboro’s Arnex Anderson posted 17 points and was 5-of-8 from behind the arc.

The Smokey Bears end their 2022-23 campaign 17-15 and 3-3 in district play.

