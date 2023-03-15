Shuttle service to Great Smoky Mountains National Park to be offered, NPS officials say

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced Wednesday a new shuttle service for visitors to the park.

Several local commercial businesses will now provide shuttle services to locations in the park where there are more visitors than parking.

“We are committed to developing innovative solutions to improve visitor access and experience while protecting this national treasure,” Superintendent Cassius Cash said. “Having a shuttle option is a stress-free way for visitors to experience some of the park’s most iconic destinations.”

Shuttles will have a pick up and drop off service at popular park attractions like Alum Cave Trail, Laurel Falls Trail, Chimney Tops Trail, Trillium Gap Trail (Grotto Falls), Rainbow Falls Trail and Clingmans Dome. Those with questions can contact authorized shuttle providers directly from the list here.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.