Shuttle service to Great Smoky Mountains National Park to be offered, NPS officials say

Officials hope this shuttle service to popular destinations will help alleviate traffic and parking congestion in the park.
Great Smoky Mountains National Park is getting a little crowded.
Great Smoky Mountains National Park is getting a little crowded.(Great Smoky Mountains National Park)
By JT Thomas
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced Wednesday a new shuttle service for visitors to the park.

Several local commercial businesses will now provide shuttle services to locations in the park where there are more visitors than parking.

“We are committed to developing innovative solutions to improve visitor access and experience while protecting this national treasure,” Superintendent Cassius Cash said. “Having a shuttle option is a stress-free way for visitors to experience some of the park’s most iconic destinations.”

Shuttles will have a pick up and drop off service at popular park attractions like Alum Cave Trail, Laurel Falls Trail, Chimney Tops Trail, Trillium Gap Trail (Grotto Falls), Rainbow Falls Trail and Clingmans Dome. Those with questions can contact authorized shuttle providers directly from the list here.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnathan Michael Campbell, James Stephen Samples, Isaac Darko Addo, George Chavez Lopez, Casey...
TBI human trafficking bust leads to arrest of Morristown man, 10 others
KCSO Cruiser
Two dead after possible murder-suicide, KCSO says
Knoxville Fire Department removing car from Holston River
Knoxville Fire Department removes stolen truck from Holston River
JUSTIN GLEN HOPKINS
Knoxville man charged after breaking into UT fraternity house, telling students ‘it will be a bloodbath,’ report says
Police say an elderly woman was thrown into traffic of Old Hickory Boulevard on Sunday.
Elderly woman thrown into traffic during alleged Nashville road rage incident

Latest News

Anakeesta goes green for St. Patrick's Day
Anakeesta St. Patrick's Day celebration continues
Anakeesta spring festival to start in April
Anakeesta Spring Festival coming in April
Anakeesta continues construction on new mountain coaster
Anakeesta St. Patrick's Day celebration
Anakeesta going green for St. Patrick's Day
Anakeesta going green for St. Patrick's Day