Slowly warming up with sunshine ahead of another cold front late-week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sunny skies return again today with slightly warmer temperatures. This is all ahead of a cold front arriving Friday bringing on and off rain chances and a cold snap this weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It is a frosty cold start to the day with temperatures in the mid to upper 20s! We are seeing those clear skies and that continues throughout the day.

Temperatures are still below average that average high of 61 degrees. We’ll top out near 52 degrees, which is warmer than we’ve been over the past few days. Those clear skies continue tonight allowing for more frost to develop by Thursday morning with a low near 31 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll start out with sunshine on Thursday with clouds moving in by the afternoon and evening hours. Thursday is the pick of the week with a high near 65 degrees! Those winds start to shift from the southwest, bringing in warmer air ahead of our next cold front.

The cold front arrives late Thursday into early Friday morning bringing on and off rain chances throughout the day. Highs will still get in the lower 60s, but drop quickly by Saturday morning into the lower 60s. Spotty mountain snow is possible Saturday morning.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, sunshine returns for the weekend with chilly temperatures. Highs are in the upper 40s Saturday and then the lower 40s on Sunday.

Wednesday's First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

