Smokies Stadium going cashless

The decision follows announcements from 29 Major League teams making the same decision.
By JT Thomas
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Smokies announced on March 15 that Smokies Stadium will become a cashless venue for the 2023 season. This decision includes any purchases involving tickets, food and drink, merchandise, parking and all other parts of a Smokies game or event in the stadium.

Smokies Stadium says they will accept Visa, Mastercard, Discover, American Express, Apple Pay and Google Pay. The Smokies say they expect this will help make lines faster, improve safety and make it overall more convenient for fans.

The decision to go cashless follows announcements from 29 of the 30 MLB teams and their venues talking about their intentions to switch to an all-digital payment system. The Major League partner of the Smokies, the Chicago Cubs, was among the 29 teams to make a cashless venue announcement.

