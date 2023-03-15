Southern Skies Music Festival returns to Knoxville this May

Dogwood Arts hosts second annual “authentically Knoxville” festival.
Southern Skies Music Festival
Southern Skies Music Festival(Dogwood Arts)
By JT Thomas
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 2023 Southern Skies Music Festival returns to Worlds Fair Park this May for its second annual iteration. Now a two-day event, the festival will kick off Saturday, May 20, at 1:30 p.m. with opener Brian Clay with Lauren Arp.

The second annual event will feature headliners St. Paul & the Broken Bones and Grace Potter, with daily sets from hometown favorites The Dirty Guv’nahs. The festival will also feature performances from artists performances by Black Joe Lewis, Jackie Venson, The Stews, Cruz Contreras, Doc Robinson, Cece Coakley, EG Vines, Brian Clay with Lauren Arp, Kelsi Walker & the Nervous Kids and Ben McLaughlin & the Mystic Marauders..

Southern Skies lineup poster.
Southern Skies lineup poster.(Dogwood Arts)

Southern Skies is the newest addition to music programming at Dogwood Arts, a non-profit operating in Knoxville for 67 years. The organization produces 20 annual events around Knoxville including the Dogwood Arts Festival which features over 100 fine art vendors, live music, entertainment, children’s activities, food & beverage vendors, and more.

Southern Skies will also feature food trucks, craft beer, wine, specialty cocktails, a Maker Market, and more local vendors.

For tickets or more information about the festival, you can check out the website here.

