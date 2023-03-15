TBI cancels Endangered Child Alert for Gatlinburg 12-year-old

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation canceled an Endangered Child Alert for a missing 12-year-old.

Officials said Anyeli Sanchez-Aviles was found safe in Pigeon Forge.



Anyeli Sanchez-Aviles was last seen in Gatlinburg on Monday, according to officials.

She is a Hispanic girl, 5′0″ with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact 1-800-TBI-FIND.

UPDATE: Great news! 12-year-old Anyeli Sanchez-Aviles was just located by authorities in Pigeon Forge.



Thank you for helping us get the word out! pic.twitter.com/Ajv6uIWHWC — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) March 15, 2023

