TBI cancels Endangered Child Alert for Gatlinburg 12-year-old
An Endangered Child Alert was issued for a missing 12-year-old girl from Gatlinburg.
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation canceled an Endangered Child Alert for a missing 12-year-old.
Officials said Anyeli Sanchez-Aviles was found safe in Pigeon Forge.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
Anyeli Sanchez-Aviles was last seen in Gatlinburg on Monday, according to officials.
She is a Hispanic girl, 5′0″ with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is urged to contact 1-800-TBI-FIND.
Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.