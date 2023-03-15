TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for missing Gatlinburg 12-year-old

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Child Alert for a missing 12-year-old.

Anyeli Sanchez-Aviles was last seen in Gatlinburg on Monday, according to officials.

She is a Hispanic girl, 5′0″ with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact 1-800-TBI-FIND.

MORE: 12-year-old Anyeli Sanchez-Aviles was last seen in Gatlinburg on March 13th. She is 5'0" tall, 85 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.



Have info? Call 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/kXCvgFMB8e — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) March 15, 2023

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.