TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for missing Gatlinburg 12-year-old

An Endangered Child Alert was issued for a missing 12-year-old girl from Gatlinburg.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Child Alert for a missing 12-year-old.

Anyeli Sanchez-Aviles was last seen in Gatlinburg on Monday, according to officials.

She is a Hispanic girl, 5′0″ with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact 1-800-TBI-FIND.

