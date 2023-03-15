Tennessee baseball blasts past Lipscomb, 10-0

UT finished its 15-game homestand with a 14-1 record.
Tennessee blasted past Lipscomb, 10-0
By Paige Dauer
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 10:46 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - No. 2 Tennessee captured another non-conference victory Tuesday night before it opens SEC play later this week.

The Vols surged pasted Lipscomb, 10-0, behind a strong second-inning outing. UT scored their first six runs all with two outs, including a five-run second inning to give them an early lead.

Hunter Ensley opened the scoring with a two-run blast to left field in the second inning, the first home run of his career. Later in the inning, Maui Ahuna followed with a three-run shot to put the Vols ahead 5-0. Ahuna went 2-for-4 from the plate with four RBIs from the leadoff spot.

UT added on another run in the fourth and two each in the fifth and sixth innings. Christian Moore connected on a pair of pitches to record his fourth multi-hit outing of the season.

Seven Volunteer pitchers combined for the shutout, holding the Bisons to just six hits on the night. Zander Sechrist got the midweek start and tossed two scoreless innings. The junior lefty had to work out of some trouble in the first after giving up back-to-back singles to start the game but retired the next three batters to escape the jam unscathed.

Tuesday night’s shutout win marked the fifth of the season for Tennessee. With the win, UT finished its 15-game homestand with a 14-1 record and enters SEC play as winners of 15 of their last 16 contests overall.

Now, they’ll hit the road beginning Friday to open conference play against Missouri for a three-game series. The first pitch is slated for 7:00 p.m.

