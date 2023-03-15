We’re going to be cold once again Thursday morning

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’ll be below freezing again for the start of your Thursday. We will warm into the mid 60s for the afternoon with increasing clouds.

WHAT TO EXPECT

For Wednesday evening, we’ll have nice quiet and sunny sunset at 7:43. It will cool down quickly with the clear skies and we should be just below freezing for Thursday morning.

The increasing clouds we have on Thursday afternoon will lead to some rain as we start Friday. Friday we’ll have off and on rain chances as we pick up anywhere between a quarter to half an inch of rain. We’re back in the 60s on Friday as well.

LOOKING AHEAD

We say goodbye to the 60s and hello to 40s for afternoon highs on Saturday and Sunday. It’s going to be a cold start to the day as we we dip to the 20s for Sunday morning.

Saturday, we’ll have a few lingering snow showers in the mountains in the morning. Sunshine is the biggest winner both Saturday and Sunday.

Rain chances return Tuesday and Wednesday as we start to warm up in to the low 50s for afternoon high temperatures.

