Alcoa advances to Blue Cross State Semifinals
Tornadoes hold off Pearl Cohn 65-62, in Class-2A Quarterfinals.
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It was the madness also continuing Thursday on the high school level, at the Blue Cross Boys State Basketball Championships.
Class-2A Quarterfinals and Alcoa taking on Pearl Cohn on the MTSU campus.
Mr. Basketball finalist Jahvin Carter was terrific. He scored 28 points to lead the Tornadoes past the Firebirds, 65-62.
Alcoa advances to the state semifinals where they’ll face Chattanooga Brainerd Friday afternoon at 5:30 p.m. ET.
You can watch the game online on the NFHS Network.
