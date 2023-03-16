Alcoa advances to Blue Cross State Semifinals

Tornadoes hold off Pearl Cohn 65-62, in Class-2A Quarterfinals.
Alcoa basketball player
Alcoa basketball player(Alcoa High School)
By Rick Russo
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It was the madness also continuing Thursday on the high school level, at the Blue Cross Boys State Basketball Championships.

Class-2A Quarterfinals and Alcoa taking on Pearl Cohn on the MTSU campus.

Mr. Basketball finalist Jahvin Carter was terrific. He scored 28 points to lead the Tornadoes past the Firebirds, 65-62.

Alcoa advances to the state semifinals where they’ll face Chattanooga Brainerd Friday afternoon at 5:30 p.m. ET.

You can watch the game online on the NFHS Network.

Vols practice at Amway Center
Tennessee senior guard Josiah-Jordan James signs NIL deal with Dunkin'
One Knoxville SC announces Lexington SC rivalry trophy
One Knoxville SC announces Lexington SC rivalry trophy
