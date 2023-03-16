Clouds increase this evening with rain with us to start Friday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Our rollercoaster ride continues on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. We’re on our way from a mild sun-filled afternoon on Thursday to clouds and rain on Friday and very cold air that settles in for Saturday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This evening will be really nice to sit on the back porch and watch the sunset. Winds will be up a bit gusting to 20 mph but won’t be constant. You will notice how mild it is going into the afternoon.

Friday morning we’ll wake up to widespread rain across the area. We expect to see at least a quarter to half and inch of rain, depending on where some of the heavier showers find a home. St. Patrick’s Day evening comes with a few lingering showers for afternoon plans. While the rain tapers off in the early evening, I’d have a rain jacket just to be safe if you are going to any of the festivals.

We’ll stay in the 60s on Friday, but much colder air is on the way.

LOOKING AHEAD

Temperatures take a nosedive on Saturday morning as we’re near 30 to start the day. We’ll start with a few lingering mountain snow showers. By the afternoon, the sun is with us, and we’ll have temperatures struggle to get out of the 40s in the afternoon. With a west wind at 5-10 mph we’ll feel more like the 20s and 30s for the afternoon.

We’re cold to start Sunday as well as the air gets even colder into the 20s for Sunday morning. We’re only helped in the afternoon with the sun and temperatures at 43 for the high.

If you are looking for the first day of spring to bring help, well not so lucky. Sunny on Monday with increasing cloud sand 53 for the high.

It's going to be cold on Saturday. (WVLT)

Rain on Friday and much cooler on Saturday. (WVLT)

