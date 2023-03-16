Clouds increase this evening with rain with us to start Friday

Meteorologist Kyle Grainger said we’ll trade a rain jacket for a winter coat on Saturday and Sunday.
Pigeon Forge, TN
Pigeon Forge, TN(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Our rollercoaster ride continues on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. We’re on our way from a mild sun-filled afternoon on Thursday to clouds and rain on Friday and very cold air that settles in for Saturday.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This evening will be really nice to sit on the back porch and watch the sunset. Winds will be up a bit gusting to 20 mph but won’t be constant. You will notice how mild it is going into the afternoon.

Friday morning we’ll wake up to widespread rain across the area. We expect to see at least a quarter to half and inch of rain, depending on where some of the heavier showers find a home. St. Patrick’s Day evening comes with a few lingering showers for afternoon plans. While the rain tapers off in the early evening, I’d have a rain jacket just to be safe if you are going to any of the festivals.

We’ll stay in the 60s on Friday, but much colder air is on the way.

LOOKING AHEAD

Temperatures take a nosedive on Saturday morning as we’re near 30 to start the day. We’ll start with a few lingering mountain snow showers. By the afternoon, the sun is with us, and we’ll have temperatures struggle to get out of the 40s in the afternoon. With a west wind at 5-10 mph we’ll feel more like the 20s and 30s for the afternoon.

We’re cold to start Sunday as well as the air gets even colder into the 20s for Sunday morning. We’re only helped in the afternoon with the sun and temperatures at 43 for the high.

If you are looking for the first day of spring to bring help, well not so lucky. Sunny on Monday with increasing cloud sand 53 for the high.

It's going to be cold on Saturday.
It's going to be cold on Saturday.(WVLT)
Rain on Friday and much cooler on Saturday.
Rain on Friday and much cooler on Saturday.(WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss Tennessee Teen USA, Christian Academy of Knoxville sophomore, Blye Allen, said she wants...
Knoxville teen crowned Miss Tennessee Teen USA
Edwin "Frozen Ed" Furtaw
‘Frozen Ed’ | The first man to finish the hardest hike in East Tennessee: The Barkley Marathons
Johnathan Michael Campbell, James Stephen Samples, Isaac Darko Addo, George Chavez Lopez, Casey...
TBI human trafficking bust leads to arrest of Morristown man, 10 others
KCSO Cruiser
Two dead after possible murder-suicide, KCSO says
The Lake Norman mansion featured in "Talladega Nights" has hit the market for nearly $10 million.
Ricky Bobby’s ‘Talladega Nights’ mansion hits market for nearly $10M

Latest News

Warming up today ahead of a cold front arriving Friday
Warming up today ahead of a cold front arriving Friday
Warming up today ahead of a cold front arriving Friday
Warming up today ahead of a cold front arriving Friday
Pigeon Forge, TN
We’re going to be cold once again Thursday morning
Slowly warming up with sunshine ahead of another cold front late-week
Slowly warming up with sunshine ahead of another cold front late-week