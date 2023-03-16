Concerns over protecting a family cemetery arise while talks of ‘Exit 408′ continue

KODAK, Tenn. (WVLT) - At the Bryan Cemetery, you can see I-40 and cars passing by when you look through the trees.

For years, the interstate being close hasn’t been a concern but with talks of expanding the interstate and possibly adding an exit 408 to accommodate drivers coming to and from Sevier County, it’s raised newfound concerns for the family.

“We literally have people come from all over the country to pay respects to their family,” said Angela Berrier who has a maiden name of Bryan.

Angela’s brother and dad were both buried in the small cemetery that spans back more than 150 years.

She feared that if any expansion happens, it could lead to roads or an exit ramp coming dangerously close to family history. Meaning that it could be harder for her and loved ones to access family history over the years.

“It’s an active cemetery, we have burials here and we want to continue to have burials here,” said Angela.

A TDOT spokesperson said they are aware of the cemetery and will take it into consideration when making future plans. As for now, there are no concrete plans for any development as talks have continued with both state and local officials in Sevier County.

This means that a timeline for any future plans being made available are possible years down the road.

