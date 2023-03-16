East Tennessee Historical Society announces ‘PastPort’

A ticket for your very own time-travelling journey through Knoxville’s far and recent past.
A group touring the Mabry Hazen house on Juneteenth.
A group touring the Mabry Hazen house on Juneteenth.(WVLT)
By JT Thomas
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On March 15, The Historic House Museums of Knoxville and the East Tennessee Historical Society announced the launch of what they are calling the “PastPort.”

The PastPort is essentially a combo deal for admission to a regular tour at each of the current seven members of HHMK, as well as the Museum of East Tennessee History. Proceeds from the sales go directly to supporting these historic Knoxville sites.

Museums available to visit in the PastPort will take you on a journey through the history of Knoxville, beginning in the late 18th century frontier of the Southwest Territory and the founding of Tennessee, then through the Antebellum and Civil War eras, and forward into the Gilded Age of the late 19th century and beyond.

Museums in the HHMK include:

  • Blount Mansion
  • Crescent Bend
  • James White’s Fort
  • Mabry-Hazen House
  • Marble Springs
  • Ramsey House
  • Westwood

The Knoxville Historical Society is also hosting a launch party on March 28 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the East Tennessee History Center. For more information, you can check out their website here.

