East Tennessee Historical Society announces ‘PastPort’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On March 15, The Historic House Museums of Knoxville and the East Tennessee Historical Society announced the launch of what they are calling the “PastPort.”

The PastPort is essentially a combo deal for admission to a regular tour at each of the current seven members of HHMK, as well as the Museum of East Tennessee History. Proceeds from the sales go directly to supporting these historic Knoxville sites.

Museums available to visit in the PastPort will take you on a journey through the history of Knoxville, beginning in the late 18th century frontier of the Southwest Territory and the founding of Tennessee, then through the Antebellum and Civil War eras, and forward into the Gilded Age of the late 19th century and beyond.

Museums in the HHMK include:

Blount Mansion

Crescent Bend

James White’s Fort

Mabry-Hazen House

Marble Springs

Ramsey House

Westwood

The Knoxville Historical Society is also hosting a launch party on March 28 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the East Tennessee History Center. For more information, you can check out their website here.

