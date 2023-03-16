KFD investigating deadly fire in North Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An unidentified person was found following a house fire in North Knoxville Thursday afternoon, according to officials with the Knoxville Fire Department.

Crews responded to a home on Northcrest Circle around 2 p.m. and found smoke coming from the home and fire in the living room.

“KFD units accessed the structure and extinguished the fire within 10 minutes of arrival,” Asst. Chief Mark Wilbanks said. “During firefighting efforts, a search of the structure was conducted, and a body of an unidentified person was discovered.”

The KFD Investigations Unit was on scene to determine the cause of the fire.

