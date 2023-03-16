Last of Village Inn residents face eviction hearings

Tenants struggle to find new housing in the face of Crossville City’s acquisition of the property
Residents of the Village Inn were able to return after a procedural error.
By JT Thomas
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The last six tenants of the Village Inn in Crossville appeared in Cumberland County General Sessions Court Tuesday for eviction hearings, according to a WVLT News partner Crossville Chronicle article.

Previous Coverage: Almost two dozen still need a place to stay as Village Inn closes

The hearings follow a months-long controversy over the city’s acquisition of the motel after the complex was briefly closed after police, fire and codes inspectors ordered it shut down in July of last year. However, residents were allowed back the next day as the city referenced a due process error.

Tenants of the motel have been living there due to income issues making finding affordable housing impossible. Two tenants appeared on March 7 and agreed to vacate within 10 days, while the other four appeared Thursday asking for extensions.

One couple works for minimum wage and has been unable to find affordable housing, while a third resident said he has been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer, and the fourth said he has congestive heart failure, the Chronicle said.

Both tenants with health problems said their issues were making it difficult to move, but they would do their best to honor the March 27 deadline, the Chronicle said.

At the conclusion of court proceedings, it appears that all the remaining tenants agreed to vacate the property by March 30, the Chronicle said.

No use for the land has yet been identified by the city.

