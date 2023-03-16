LIVE THREAD: Vols open NCAA Tournament against Louisiana

This marks the fifth straight NCAA Tournament appearance for Tennessee.
Vols practice at Amway Center
Vols practice at Amway Center(Tennessee Athletic Communications)
By Zack Rickens
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The No. 4 seed Tennessee basketball team begins NCAA Tournament play Thursday in Orlando, taking on No. 13 seed Louisiana as part of the East Region at 9:40 p.m. ET inside the Amway Center.

Tennessee (23-10) is coming off a regular season in which it played 16 games against 12 different teams in the NCAA Tournament—highlighted by wins over No. 1 seeds Alabama and Kansas and over No. 2 seed Texas.

The Vols’ inclusion in this year’s NCAA Tournament marks the fifth straight NCAA Tournament that the Vols have made. Thursday marks the 11th all-time meeting between Tennessee and Louisiana, with two of the previous meetings also having taken place in the NCAA Tournament. The Vols hold a 9-1 lead in the series.

With a win Thursday, Tennessee would advance to face the winner of No. 5 seed Duke (26-8) and No. 12 seed Oral Roberts (30-4) on Saturday. Time and television network for Saturday will be determined following the conclusion of Thursday’s games.

