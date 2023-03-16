Man charged with selling THC vape pens to minors, KCSO says

Northwest Knox County man charged after selling to undercover minors, police say
Shaileshkuma Mugshot
Shaileshkuma Mugshot(KCSO)
By JT Thomas
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knox County man is being charged with money laundering and selling Schedule VI drugs to underage people, according to a report obtained by WVLT News.

Officers said that they sent an undercover, underage person in on two occasions to Al’s Market at 6335 W. Emory Rd., once on Jan. 23 and again on Feb. 6. The underage operator was able to purchase Delta-9 THC on both occasions, without having their ID checked, officers said.

After testing, police determined that the THC pens also contained a concentration higher than the legal limit, police said. Knox County Sheriff’s deputies searched the store on Tuesday, March 14 and found several other pens like the ones sold to the undercover person, the report said.

The report also stated that officers removed equipment used with narcotics.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss Tennessee Teen USA, Christian Academy of Knoxville sophomore, Blye Allen, said she wants...
Knoxville teen crowned Miss Tennessee Teen USA
Edwin "Frozen Ed" Furtaw
‘Frozen Ed’ | The first man to finish the hardest hike in East Tennessee: The Barkley Marathons
Johnathan Michael Campbell, James Stephen Samples, Isaac Darko Addo, George Chavez Lopez, Casey...
TBI human trafficking bust leads to arrest of Morristown man, 10 others
KCSO Cruiser
Two dead after possible murder-suicide, KCSO says
The Lake Norman mansion featured in "Talladega Nights" has hit the market for nearly $10 million.
Ricky Bobby’s ‘Talladega Nights’ mansion hits market for nearly $10M

Latest News

One person was found dead inside a home in North Knoxville following a fire, according to...
KFD investigating deadly fire in North Knoxville
Pigeon Forge, TN
Clouds increase this evening with rain with us to start Friday
Palace Theater finds new owner while refunds still pending
Sevier County entertainment company acquires new theater in Wisconsin
Edwin "Frozen Ed" Furtaw
‘Frozen Ed’ | The first man to finish the hardest hike in East Tennessee: The Barkley Marathons