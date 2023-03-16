Man charged with selling THC vape pens to minors, KCSO says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knox County man is being charged with money laundering and selling Schedule VI drugs to underage people, according to a report obtained by WVLT News.

Officers said that they sent an undercover, underage person in on two occasions to Al’s Market at 6335 W. Emory Rd., once on Jan. 23 and again on Feb. 6. The underage operator was able to purchase Delta-9 THC on both occasions, without having their ID checked, officers said.

After testing, police determined that the THC pens also contained a concentration higher than the legal limit, police said. Knox County Sheriff’s deputies searched the store on Tuesday, March 14 and found several other pens like the ones sold to the undercover person, the report said.

The report also stated that officers removed equipment used with narcotics.

