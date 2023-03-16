Roane State Dental Clinic offering free cleanings for kids for rest of March

Kids aged four to 12 can receive free cleanings, x-rays and fluoride treatments for the rest of the month.
Kid receiving dental treatment.
By JT Thomas
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Free dental cleanings for kids ages 4 through 12 are being offered through the end of March at the Roane State Dental Hygiene Clinic.

The free procedures will go through March only and include teeth cleaning, all necessary dental X-rays and a fluoride treatment. Availability is limited due to high demand, so parents and caregivers interested in taking advantage of the free program are encouraged to book quickly.

The clinic is located on the first floor of the Coffey/McNally Building on Roane State’s Oak Ridge Branch Campus, located at 701 Briarcliff Avenue. The clinic is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Fridays from 8 a.m. until noon during the spring semester.

Anyone interested in learning more information or making an appointment for a child should call the dental clinic during normal operating hours at (865) 481-2016.

The clinic also offers cleanings, sealants and teeth whitening for adults. Available services and costs as well as a schedule of when the clinic operates can be found online here.

