Semi-truck leaking unknown hazardous material in Loudon Co.
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple crews responded to a possible hazardous leak in Lenoir City Thursday, according to officials with the Loudon Co. Sheriff’s Office.
First responders were at the TA Truck Stop on Watt Road where a semi-truck was leaking an unknown hazardous material.
Officials said the Knox Co. Rural Metro HAZMAT Crew was assisting with the cleanup.
They asked all travelers to avoid the area if possible.
This is a developing story.
