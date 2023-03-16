Sevier County entertainment company acquires new theater in Wisconsin

Legacy Entertainment Group announces expansion to another state
Palace Theater finds new owner while refunds still pending
Palace Theater finds new owner while refunds still pending(Marcus Aarsvold)
By JT Thomas
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Legacy Entertainment Group LLC announced March 16 the purchase of The Palace Theater in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin.

The Sevier County business is run by David Fee, who has over 45 years in the entertainment industry. Fee is the former owner, president and chief executive officer of The Fee/Hedrick Family Entertainment Group in Pigeon Forge that operated five family entertainment theaters, serving over a million customers annually in the Smokies.

Fee and his former business partner, Jim Hedrick, produced 26 shows within 25 years in the Smoky Mountain area including: “The Comedy Barn,” “The Black Bear Jamboree Dinner and Show,” “The Miracle,” “The Blackwood’s Morning Variety Show,” “The Smoky Mountain Opry,” “The Hatfield and McCoy Dinner Feud” and many more.

Fee’s former company was purchased by Dolly Parton’s dinner entertainment company in January 2019.

