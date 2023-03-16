Hazardous material leak in Loudon Co. sparks preparation to close parts of I-40, I-75
Multiple crews were responding to an unknown hazardous material leak in Lenoir City Thursday, according to officials with the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office.
LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple crews responded to a possible hazardous leak in Lenoir City Thursday, according to officials with the Loudon Co. Sheriff’s Office.
First responders were at the TA Truck Stop on Watt Road where a semi-truck was leaking an unknown hazardous material.
Officials with the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency and the Tennessee Highway Patrol asked the Tennessee Department of Transportation to be prepared to close parts of I-40 and I-75 as the area was within a potential contamination zone, according to TDOT Spokesman Mark Nagi.
Officials said the Knox Co. Rural Metro HAZMAT Crew was assisting with the cleanup.
They asked all travelers to avoid the area if possible.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.