Tennessee senior guard Josiah-James Jordan signs NIL deal with Dunkin’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee basketball senior guard Josiah-James Jordan is now a part of Team Dunkin’, the company announced Thursday.

Jordan is from Charleston and earned first-team honors from preseason All-SEC coaches and second-team from media. As part of the NIL deal, Jordan will be posting to his social media accounts promoting Dunkin’.

“College sports fans are as passionate about their teams as they are about Dunkin’,” said Emilly Bartels, Associate Field Marketing Manager, Dunkin’. “That’s why the brand is supporting college athletes like Josiah-Jordan, and we are wishing him the best of luck ahead of tonight’s big game!”

“Thrilled to share that I will be teaming up with @dunkin. Excited to have their support through the road ahead,” Jordan said on his Instagram.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.