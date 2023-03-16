Tennessee senior guard Josiah-James Jordan signs NIL deal with Dunkin’

The UT basketball star will be promoting Dunkin’ on his social media accounts.
(Jim Boofer)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee basketball senior guard Josiah-James Jordan is now a part of Team Dunkin’, the company announced Thursday.

Jordan is from Charleston and earned first-team honors from preseason All-SEC coaches and second-team from media. As part of the NIL deal, Jordan will be posting to his social media accounts promoting Dunkin’.

“College sports fans are as passionate about their teams as they are about Dunkin’,” said Emilly Bartels, Associate Field Marketing Manager, Dunkin’. “That’s why the brand is supporting college athletes like Josiah-Jordan, and we are wishing him the best of luck ahead of tonight’s big game!”

“Thrilled to share that I will be teaming up with @dunkin. Excited to have their support through the road ahead,” Jordan said on his Instagram.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss Tennessee Teen USA, Christian Academy of Knoxville sophomore, Blye Allen, said she wants...
Knoxville teen crowned Miss Tennessee Teen USA
Edwin "Frozen Ed" Furtaw
‘Frozen Ed’ | The first man to finish the hardest hike in East Tennessee: The Barkley Marathons
Johnathan Michael Campbell, James Stephen Samples, Isaac Darko Addo, George Chavez Lopez, Casey...
TBI human trafficking bust leads to arrest of Morristown man, 10 others
KCSO Cruiser
Two dead after possible murder-suicide, KCSO says
The Lake Norman mansion featured in "Talladega Nights" has hit the market for nearly $10 million.
Ricky Bobby’s ‘Talladega Nights’ mansion hits market for nearly $10M

Latest News

Tennessee baseball
Tennessee baseball blasts past Lipscomb, 10-0
Kentucky's Cason Wallace (22) drives ahead of Tennessee's Santiago Vescovi (25) during the...
Vescovi, Zeigler earn USBWA and NABC All-District Honors
Tennessee v. Lipscomb
Tennessee back on the diamond over Lipscomb
The Vols will take on UVA at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.
Tennessee v. Virginia Nashville opener tickets are now on sale