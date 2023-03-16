Warming up today ahead of a cold front arriving Friday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Today is the pick of the week as temperatures get back to above average. A cold front arrives Friday bringing rain all day and colder air just in time for the weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s another frosty cold start to the day with temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s. We are starting out with some sunshine this morning, but clouds will increase throughout the day.

Winds will gust up to 20-25 mph later this afternoon and evening from the southwest. This will help us warm up to 65 degrees this afternoon. Enjoy it! A cold front arrives overnight bringing rain by early Friday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Rain arrives Friday and really sticks around throughout the day. We’ll have a mid-day high of 62 degrees and see those temperatures drop throughout the day. By the end of the day, we’ll pick up about a quarter of an inch to up to one inch of rain. A few spotty showers linger overnight and with temperatures dropping back to below freezing, stray mountain snow showers are possible early Saturday morning.

This weekend is sunny but cold. Highs are in the upper 40s on Saturday and then the lower 40s on Sunday.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, Spring officially begins Monday at 5:24 p.m. but it won’t feel like it with highs in the lower 50s. Temperatures slowly warm up next week with limited rain chances.

Thursday's First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

