Warming up today ahead of a cold front arriving Friday

Meteorologist Paige Noel is tracking colder air just in time for the weekend.
Cold front Friday
Cold front Friday(WVLT)
By Paige Noël
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:45 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Today is the pick of the week as temperatures get back to above average. A cold front arrives Friday bringing rain all day and colder air just in time for the weekend.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s another frosty cold start to the day with temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s. We are starting out with some sunshine this morning, but clouds will increase throughout the day.

Winds will gust up to 20-25 mph later this afternoon and evening from the southwest. This will help us warm up to 65 degrees this afternoon. Enjoy it! A cold front arrives overnight bringing rain by early Friday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Rain arrives Friday and really sticks around throughout the day. We’ll have a mid-day high of 62 degrees and see those temperatures drop throughout the day. By the end of the day, we’ll pick up about a quarter of an inch to up to one inch of rain. A few spotty showers linger overnight and with temperatures dropping back to below freezing, stray mountain snow showers are possible early Saturday morning.

This weekend is sunny but cold. Highs are in the upper 40s on Saturday and then the lower 40s on Sunday.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, Spring officially begins Monday at 5:24 p.m. but it won’t feel like it with highs in the lower 50s. Temperatures slowly warm up next week with limited rain chances.

Thursday's First Alert 8-Day Planner
Thursday's First Alert 8-Day Planner(WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss Tennessee Teen USA, Christian Academy of Knoxville sophomore, Blye Allen, said she wants...
Knoxville teen crowned Miss Tennessee Teen USA
KCSO Cruiser
Two dead after possible murder-suicide, KCSO says
The Lake Norman mansion featured in "Talladega Nights" has hit the market for nearly $10 million.
Ricky Bobby’s ‘Talladega Nights’ mansion hits market for nearly $10M
Johnathan Michael Campbell, James Stephen Samples, Isaac Darko Addo, George Chavez Lopez, Casey...
TBI human trafficking bust leads to arrest of Morristown man, 10 others
An Endangered Child Alert was issued for a missing 12-year-old from Gatlinburg.
TBI cancels Endangered Child Alert for Gatlinburg 12-year-old

Latest News

Pigeon Forge, TN
We’re going to be cold once again Thursday morning
Slowly warming up with sunshine ahead of another cold front late-week
Slowly warming up with sunshine ahead of another cold front late-week
Slowly warming up with sunshine ahead of another cold front late-week
Slowly warming up with sunshine ahead of another cold front late-week
Plenty of sunshine, but chilly on Wednesday
Hard freeze tonight, sunshine and warmer weather Wednesday