19-year-old, juvenile die in motorcycle crash during police chase

Two people died after a crash Thursday that involved a motorcycle on U.S. 19 South in the Summersville area of West Virginia.
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT
NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A 19-year-old and a juvenile are dead following a crash during a police pursuit, according to West Virginia State Police.

Troopers announced on Friday that Devon Brantley, 19, of Birch River, West Virginia and his juvenile passenger were ejected from a motorcycle after hitting a log truck on US Route 19.

According to West Virginia State Police, Brantley was caught on March 16, just before 3 p.m. traveling roughly 120 miles per hour along US Route 19.

After Brantley was clocked traveling at a high rate of speed by the dash mounted radar, the sergeant activated his patrol vehicle’s lights and siren in an attempt to conduct a traffic stop.

During the pursuit, troopers reported the motorcycle traveled from US Route 19 onto Youngs Monument Road, then back onto US Route 19 where the fatal crash occurred.

Both Brantley and his passenger were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Further information has not been released.

