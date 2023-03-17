80-year-old man charged with murder after wife found dead in garage

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The husband of a woman found dead in a garage has been arrested in connection to her murder.

Thatsaphone Saysourinho, 68, was found dead in the garage of her and her husband’s home in West Murfreesboro on Thursday, according to the Murfreesboro Police Department. Officers arrived and discovered Saysourinho had suffered stab wounds and trauma to her body.

Saysourinho was pronounced dead at the home.

Previous coverage Person of interest in custody in Murfreesboro death investigation

Murfreesboro police charged her husband, Phokam Saysourinho, 80, with first-degree murder. Police said he left the house prior to police arriving but was later arrested during a traffic stop in the Gateway Boulevard area.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.