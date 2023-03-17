80-year-old man charged with murder after wife found dead in garage

Police said the woman suffered stab wounds and trauma to the body.
Police said the woman suffered stab wounds.
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The husband of a woman found dead in a garage has been arrested in connection to her murder.

Thatsaphone Saysourinho, 68, was found dead in the garage of her and her husband’s home in West Murfreesboro on Thursday, according to the Murfreesboro Police Department. Officers arrived and discovered Saysourinho had suffered stab wounds and trauma to her body.

Saysourinho was pronounced dead at the home.

Previous coverage
Person of interest in custody in Murfreesboro death investigation

Murfreesboro police charged her husband, Phokam Saysourinho, 80, with first-degree murder. Police said he left the house prior to police arriving but was later arrested during a traffic stop in the Gateway Boulevard area.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss Tennessee Teen USA, Christian Academy of Knoxville sophomore, Blye Allen, said she wants...
Knoxville teen crowned Miss Tennessee Teen USA
Edwin "Frozen Ed" Furtaw
‘Frozen Ed’ | The first man to finish the hardest hike in East Tennessee: The Barkley Marathons
Semi-truck leaking unknown hazardous material in Loudon County.
Hazardous material identified and contained in Loudon Co.
Shaileshkuma Mugshot
Man charged with selling THC vape pens to minors, KCSO says
Two people died following a crash in Clinton on March 3, according to officials with the...
Two dead following crash in Clinton

Latest News

Two people died following a crash in Clinton on March 3, according to officials with the...
Two dead following crash in Clinton
While the weekend is really pretty cold, there are signs pointing to several chances at 70°.
Sunshine and cooler weather returns for the weekend
Knoxville Police Department forms new Homicide Unit
A new unit with the Knoxville Police Department solved a murder case from 1984.
New KPD unit solves cold case after 39 years