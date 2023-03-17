Authorities looking for missing Knoxville teen

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Authorities with the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers are asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing teen.

Malayzia “LayLay” Jackson, who is 16, was last seen Thursday night around 7:30 p.m. when she told her mom she was going to a friend’s house, Crime Stoppers officials said. Her mother has not heard from her since, according to the group.

Those with information are asked to contact ETNVCS at 865-215 or www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org.

