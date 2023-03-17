Cold front brings gusty rain throughout the day today

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A cold front brings us gusty rain showers throughout the day. Colder air filters in later today and really settles in this weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We are waking up to widespread rain across the region as a cold front is moving in. Winds could gust up to 30-35 mph throughout the day.

Those showers become more scattered this afternoon. By the end of the day, we’ll get about a quarter to half an inch of rain. We’ll hit a high of 62 around noon and then drop closer to 50 degrees by the afternoon hours as those winds shift out of the northwest. We’ll continue to drop out tonight with stray mountain flurries into early Saturday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Temperatures start out near 30 degrees Saturday morning and only warm up to 48 degrees. The good news is we’ll see sunshine both Saturday and Sunday. Sunday is even colder with temperatures in the lower 20s Sunday morning and then only warming to around 43 degrees.

Spring officially begins at 5:24 p.m. on Monday and it won’t feel like it with highs in the lower 50s.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, sunshine continues next week with mostly dry conditions. Highs slowly warm up ahead of another cold front that moves in late Friday.

Friday's First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

