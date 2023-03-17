Gatlinburg goes green for St. Patrick’s Day

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - In Gatlinburg, it’s been a whole week of celebrating St. Patrick’s Day, and the celebrations continue through Saturday.

Gatlinburg is decked out with flags, food and drinks for the holiday weekend.

“First of all, Happy St. Patrick’s Day from Gatlinburg! We are so excited, and we’ve been celebrating all week long,” said Chelsea Trott with the Gatlinburg Convention & Visitors Bureau.

The new Irish Pub in The Village offers traditional Irish food while Boudicca’s has a special with live music complete with shepherd’s pie plus corned beef and cabbage.

“It’s called Boudicca’s. She’s a Celtic warrior. And we offer everything from fish and chips to bangers and mash. We won best burger in Gatlinburg,” said Adam Vannus with the pub.

Once the sun sets the festivities in Gatlinburg are not over. In fact, the night shines green at Skylift Park.

“Got our 300-foot tunnel back on the bridge. It’s gone green for the month of March. So that’s really fun. Really adds a cool experience to the at nighttime to see the city lights below you but everything in the sky the SkyLift Park is illuminated green as well,” said John McKay with Gatlinburg Skylift Park.

It’s a picture-perfect moment all month long with the sky painted green, but the circus highline team on the popular Skywalk will captivate the audience.

Gatlinburg SkyLift Park announced the return of the popular SkyWalk Monday through Wednesday, March 13 to 15. The three-day event will feature daring performances by the Rucksack Circus highline team who will walk a line of webbing beside the SkyBridge, at a height of 150 feet above the valley floor.

Relaxing with green beer at Anakeesta is another way to celebrate.

“We’re here at the Anakeesta plaza, and they’re having their Shamrock Celebration this weekend. So they have traditional Irish music, a traditional bagpipe player, green beer traditional Irish food,” added Trott.

More information about the event along with a complete description of participating businesses’ offerings can be found on the Gatlinburg website.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.