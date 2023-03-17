Lady Vols put finishing touches on preparations for NCAA Tournament run

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - No. 4 seed Tennessee (23-11) participated in a pre-tourney press conference and interview session on Friday morning, and the Lady Vols got in a 90-minute practice at Thompson-Boling Arena in preparation for Saturday’s NCAA Tournament First Round game vs. No. 13 seed Saint Louis (17-17).

Lady Vols putting in some finishing touches this morning on the Summitt floor prior to tomorrow’s #NCAATournament opener against Saint Louis. You’ll hear from the ladies later today on @wvlt News @LadyVol_Hoops pic.twitter.com/PtAtRJKo5V — Rick Russo (@wvltrick) March 17, 2023

UT and the Billikens are set to meet at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday in a contest televised by ABC. The other Knoxville NCAA First Round game features No. 5 seed Iowa State (22-9) vs. No. 12 seed Toledo (28-4). The winners of those games will meet on Monday in Knoxville in the NCAA Second Round at a time to be determined.

