Lady Vols put finishing touches on preparations for NCAA Tournament run

Tennessee practiced Friday at the Thompson-Boling Arena where they’ll host the first and second round Tourney games
By Rick Russo
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - No. 4 seed Tennessee (23-11) participated in a pre-tourney press conference and interview session on Friday morning, and the Lady Vols got in a 90-minute practice at Thompson-Boling Arena in preparation for Saturday’s NCAA Tournament First Round game vs. No. 13 seed Saint Louis (17-17).

UT and the Billikens are set to meet at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday in a contest televised by ABC. The other Knoxville NCAA First Round game features No. 5 seed Iowa State (22-9) vs. No. 12 seed Toledo (28-4). The winners of those games will meet on Monday in Knoxville in the NCAA Second Round at a time to be determined.

