Nashville Zoo holding adult-only fundraiser with ‘unlimited’ booze, up-close animal encounters

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Nashville Zoo is holding an adult-only fundraiser where guests can visit with animals while enjoying unlimited samples of booze.

Sips For Species, hosted by the zoo on April 28, allows guests to enjoy three-ounce samples of more than 30 alcoholic beverages while learning about the zoo’s conservation efforts through up-close animal encounters.

Guests can also explore the zoo’s DinoTrek After Dark experience and come face-to-face with 20 “Jurassic Beasts.” Live music and animal exhibits will be scattered around the zoos’ strolling paths. Food trucks and additional dining options are available for purchase.

The event allows no weapons, pets, backpacks or outside food. The zoo also points out public urination is not allowed.

“If found in the bushes, you will be removed,” the zoo said on its event page.

General admission tickets are available for $80. Guests who choose not to drink can purchase tickets for $40.

