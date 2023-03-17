New KPD unit solves cold case after 39 years

A new unit with the Knoxville Police Department solved a murder case from 1984.
A new unit with the Knoxville Police Department solved a murder case from 1984.
A new unit with the Knoxville Police Department solved a murder case from 1984.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After just one month, a new unit with the Knoxville Police Department solved a murder case from 1984, according to officials with the department.

Terry Lynn Kirkland was found beaten and stabbed to death in April of 1984.

Investigators with the new unit identified a suspect, who died in 2021. After the case findings were passed along to the District Attorney General’s Office, they determined there was enough evidence to prosecute the suspect and closed the case due to the death of the suspect.

“I appreciate Deputy Chief Coker and Captain Morrow for their forward-thinking and championing this initiative,” KPD Chief Paul Noel. “With nearly 70 percent of our murder cases in 2023 effectively solved and the closure of a nearly 40-year-old unsolved case, the Homicide Unit has done an exceptional job of identifying suspects and working towards justice for victims and their families.”

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss Tennessee Teen USA, Christian Academy of Knoxville sophomore, Blye Allen, said she wants...
Knoxville teen crowned Miss Tennessee Teen USA
Edwin "Frozen Ed" Furtaw
‘Frozen Ed’ | The first man to finish the hardest hike in East Tennessee: The Barkley Marathons
Semi-truck leaking unknown hazardous material in Loudon County.
Hazardous material identified and contained in Loudon Co.
Shaileshkuma Mugshot
Man charged with selling THC vape pens to minors, KCSO says
Two people died following a crash in Clinton on March 3, according to officials with the...
Two dead following crash in Clinton

Latest News

Two people died following a crash in Clinton on March 3, according to officials with the...
Two dead following crash in Clinton
While the weekend is really pretty cold, there are signs pointing to several chances at 70°.
Sunshine and cooler weather returns for the weekend
Knoxville Police Department forms new Homicide Unit
Murfreesboro Police are investigating a homicide on Swanson Lane in West Murfreesboro.
80-year-old man charged with murder after wife found dead in garage