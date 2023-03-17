New KPD unit solves cold case after 39 years

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After just one month, a new unit with the Knoxville Police Department solved a murder case from 1984, according to officials with the department.

Terry Lynn Kirkland was found beaten and stabbed to death in April of 1984.

Investigators with the new unit identified a suspect, who died in 2021. After the case findings were passed along to the District Attorney General’s Office, they determined there was enough evidence to prosecute the suspect and closed the case due to the death of the suspect.

“I appreciate Deputy Chief Coker and Captain Morrow for their forward-thinking and championing this initiative,” KPD Chief Paul Noel. “With nearly 70 percent of our murder cases in 2023 effectively solved and the closure of a nearly 40-year-old unsolved case, the Homicide Unit has done an exceptional job of identifying suspects and working towards justice for victims and their families.”

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.